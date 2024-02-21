London
Lifts sign at St Pancras station in London
Photograph: Alena Veasey / Shutterstock.com

Three more London tube stations are going step-free

Stops on the Northern and Central lines are getting accessible upgrades

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
When it comes to improving the number of stations and services with step-free access, London’s transport network is improving all the time – albeit slowly, steadily. The other week TfL unveiled a plan for improving accessibility on the city’s tubes and buses, while in December Streatham station in south London received step-free access

And now TfL has revealed plans to add step-free access to three more tube stations. First up is Northolt on the Central line, which was already in the process of going step-free before the pandemic. Work was put on hold, but construction has been slated to start in early 2025.

The other two stations getting more accessible are North Acton on the Central line and West Hampstead on the Jubilee line. When exactly these two stations will be made step-free hasn’t been confirmed, as plans are still in the design phase. 

All three of these stations were on a longer list of stations getting potential step-free upgrades that TfL revealed last summer. It’s part of a wider push to improve accessibility by TfL, which includes providing more toilets across the network

