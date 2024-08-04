North London is getting a brand-new bus route

Travelling around London, there are few things more satisfying than hopping on a bus that goes direct to where you want to go. You don’t have to head underground, you save a bit of cash and you can sit back and enjoy the views of the city without stressing about a having to make three different changes. Bliss.

And in good news for north Londoners, Transport for London (TfL) has announced its first direct service that between Golders Green to Stamford Hill.

The service was promised by Sadiq Khan during his most recent mayoral election campaign after calls from the local Jewish community to connect the two areas.

The 310 take to the roads on August 31 and will run through parts of Hackney, Barnet, Islington, Camden and Haringey with stops at Highgate Village, Whittington Hospital and Finsbury Park. You can see the full route here.

Officials at TfL said the bus will offer a ‘safe, accessible, sustainable and affordable’ mode of public transport and will play ‘an important role in enabling more people in the area to switch from car use to public transport, reducing congestion and improving air quality across the area and beyond’.

Sadiq Khan added: ‘I know there have been concerns about safety given the terrible rise in antisemitism and this route will provide a safe, sustainable and affordable route for local residents as we continue to build a safer, fairer and greener London for everyone.’

TfL plans to run a consultation to get feedback from local communities on how the 310 is doing and how it could do things in the longer-term. So, make sure to take notes.

London on wheels

Elsewhere in London bus news, the city is getting a brand-new fleet of electric double-decker buses, there are new ‘tram-buses’ in Crystal Palace and there are talks of a Superloop 2.0.

ICYMI: London’s hottest tube line is now NOT the Central line.

