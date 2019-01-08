10 of the best fitness and wellbeing festivals in London this year

The new year brings with it a new line-up of festivals, and now with the rise of wellness and healthy eating 2019 offers a huge range of fitness festivals to choose from. Forget warm cans of Red Stripe and raving ‘till dawn: these events will leave you feeling refreshed via superfood smoothies and disco yoga. From an open-water swimming festival in Hyde Park to a huge three-day yoga festival in central London, these are the best fitness and wellbeing festivals in London.

1. The London Yoga Festival

Yoga fans will be in their element at this huge celebration of all things zen. The line up for 2019 is still being finalised, but if last year’s event is anything to go by, expect oodles of specialist workshops and inspiring talks by yogis, filmmakers and practitioners from around the world.

The Hallam Conference Centre, 44 Hallam St, W1W 6JJ. Oct 12-13. Ticket prices tbc. Find out more here.

2. Wanderlust

Photograph: Jake Laub

Aerial yoga, acroyoga and hooping will all be featured at 2018’s Wanderlust – a touring festival which hosts wellness-focused shindigs across the globe. This year’s event is still being finalised, but we expect a line-up of workshops and an artisan market as well as their fun 5k run.

Dates, venue and tickets tbc. Find out more here.

3. Balance Festival

Photograph: Balance Yoga

Early bird tickets are now on sale for Balance Festival, where visitors can test out a huge range of boutique fitness studios before they sign up. Healthy food also features heavily here, with a live demo kitchen hosting a line-up of top chefs and a pop-up street food market.

The Old Truman Brewery, 15 Hanbury St, E1 6QR. May 10-12. £22.50. Find out more here.

4. Hackney Festival of Fitness 2019

Hackney Festival of Fitness

After a sell-out event last year, once again Hackney will be transformed into a hub of sports and exercise when the Hackney Festival of Fitness rolls up in 2019. The Hackney Half is at the heart of this festival, with workout sessions and a pop-up market completing the bill.

Hackney Marshes, Homerton Rd, E9 5PF. May 17-19. Two-day ticket + Hackney Half (May 19), £64. Find out more here.

5. Om Yoga Show

Relative veterans in the yoga world, it’s been more than a decade since the Om Yoga Show first came on to the scene, with a range of workshops suitable for everyone from die-hard yoga fans to absolute beginners. The huge three-day event also features stalls selling lifestyle accessories, healthy food and jewellery.

Alexandra Palace Way, N22 7AY. Oct 18-20. Ticket prices tbc. Find out more here.

6. Live Well London