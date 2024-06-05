12 London bars feature in a new Michelin-style guide

[title]
We know that our city’s cocktail culture is the best, but it’s just been confirmed by a brand new Michelin-style guide to global drinking.
The recently launched Pinnacle Guide is a special ranking of the planet’s most incredible bars, and the first ever list features 37 global spots – a massive 12 of which are in London. That's almost a third of the whole list! Well done us. Aren’t we great?
But nowhere has been awarded three pins just yet. According to the Pinnacle Guide’s website, a bar must submit an ‘exceptional’ application and provide ‘exceptional’ service to bag that elusive third pin.
These are the 1-pin bars in London
- Artesian
- Blue Bar at the Berkeley
- Kol Mezcaleria
- Kwãnt Mayfair
- Nightjar Shoreditch
- Sexy Fish
- Side Hustle
- Swift Soho
- The Guards Bar & Lounge at Raffles
- Velvet by Salvatore Calbrese
These are the 2-pin bars in London
- Nipperkin
- The Spy Bar at Raffles
