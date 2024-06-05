12 London bars feature in a new Michelin-style guide

The Spy Bar at Raffles hotel in the OWO on Whitehall scooping the honour.

further two London bars were awarded two pins, with

Kol Mezcaleria in Marylebone, Swift Soho and Side Hustle at the Nomad in Covent Garden

with the likes of

But nowhere has been awarded three pins just yet. According to the Pinnacle Guide’s website, a bar must submit an ‘exceptional’ application and provide ‘exceptional’ service to bag that elusive third pin.

These are the 1-pin bars in London

Artesian

Blue Bar at the Berkeley

Kol Mezcaleria

Kwãnt Mayfair

Nightjar Shoreditch

Sexy Fish

Side Hustle

Swift Soho

The Guards Bar & Lounge at Raffles

Velvet by Salvatore Calbrese

These are the 2-pin bars in London

Nipperkin

The Spy Bar at Raffles

