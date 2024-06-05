London
Side Hustle bar at NoMad HoteL London
Photograph: NoMad Hotel London

12 London bars feature in a new Michelin-style guide

Our cocktails, frankly, are the best

Leonie Cooper
Written by
Leonie Cooper
We know that our citys cocktail culture is the best, but its just been confirmed by a brand new Michelin-style guide to global drinking.

The recently launched Pinnacle Guide is a special ranking of the planet’s most incredible bars, and the first ever list features 37 global spots – a massive 12 of which are in London. That's almost a third of the whole list! Well done us. Arent we great?

