41 London locations are about to get faster internet

Is it just us or does our internet never work in London any more? You know the feeling. You’re watching the final episode of Buying London and the network cuts out just before another cat fight is about to start. Disaster!

So, some good news. Forty-one areas in London are about to get much faster broadband, meaning you’ll never have to miss the pivotal moment of a reality show again. More than 765,000 London homes and businesses are about to benefit from a huge full fibre broadband upgrade which is heading to heavily populated areas like Poplar, Croydon and Battersea.

More than 1.29 million homes and businesses in the capital already have full fibre broadband. Now, thanks to an Openreach broadband expansion project, even more will have access to super-fast internet. The 41 areas will have speedy broadband by the end of 2026.

Once the areas are connected, residents and businesses in the boroughs will have to place an order with Openreach to get connected. Then, they’ll be able to hook their speedy wifi up to internet providers like Sky, TalkTalk, BT and Vodafone.

Niraj Jassy, Openreach’s regional director for London, said: ‘No company is building faster or further in Europe, that we’re aware of. We won’t be stopping either. We plan to build even further across the region, to more cities and towns, and our most rural communities.

‘Our fibre checker has the latest information about our work in your area. It’s also worth noting that upgrades aren’t automatic. Once Full Fibre is available where you live, you’ll need to place an order to get connected and we’ll do the rest. Openreach’s network offers the widest choice of providers such as BT, Sky, TalkTalk, Vodafone and Zen – which means people have lots of choice and can get a great deal’

All the locations getting a full fibre broadband upgrade

Greenwich

Palmers Green

Addiscombe

Hammersmith

Ponders End

Barnet

Hampstead

Poplar

Battersea

Harlesden

Sanderstead

Canary Wharf

Hendon

Shepherds Bush

Clerkenwell

Isleworth

Soho

Colindale

Kensal Green

Southall - Ealing

Cricklewood

Kingsbury

Stepney Green

Croydon centre

Lee Green

Upper Holloway

Deptford

Lodge Hill

West Kensington

Ealing centre

Mile End

Westminster

Enfield

Muswell Hill

Whitehall

Euston

Nine Elms

Willesden

Golders Green

North Wembley

