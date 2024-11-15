Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

5 London restaurants have just been added to the Michelin Guide

More of the capital’s top restos have been approved by the prestigious Michelin inspectors

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Staff Writer, UK
Lita
Beth Evans
Advertising

You don’t need us to tell you that London is one of the best places for grub on the planet. From long-running icons like Quo Vadis to certified institutions like the Wong Kei, alongside, of course, trendy small plates restos like Forza Wine, our stellar culinary scene has it all. 

Michelin’s inspectors agree, and they have just revealed all the new London eateries that have been added to the Michelin Guide. ‘As is befitting of a metropolis like London, this month’s fresh selection of Inspector-approved spots showcases a brilliant diversity of dining styles and cuisines,’ the guide wrote. ‘It is quite simply one of the best places to eat around the globe.’

Freshly added to the list included Marylebone Mediterranean joint Lita, which is known for it’s wood-fired sharing plates of big juicy fishes and moist meats. Then there was the wine-led bistro Cloth, which was lauded for its top selection of bottles and unfussy, produce-driven eats. The swish Japanese-leaning Kioku by Endo also made the cut, alongside The Hero gastropub and Greek restaurant Agora

For more eating inspiration, here’s our list of London’s best restaurants right now. And these are all the November openings that we’re most excited about.  

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

Popular on Time Out

    More on iconic eats
      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising
      Back to Top

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.