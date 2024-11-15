5 London restaurants have just been added to the Michelin Guide

You don’t need us to tell you that London is one of the best places for grub on the planet. From long-running icons like Quo Vadis to certified institutions like the Wong Kei, alongside, of course, trendy small plates restos like Forza Wine, our stellar culinary scene has it all.

Michelin’s inspectors agree, and they have just revealed all the new London eateries that have been added to the Michelin Guide. ‘As is befitting of a metropolis like London, this month’s fresh selection of Inspector-approved spots showcases a brilliant diversity of dining styles and cuisines,’ the guide wrote. ‘It is quite simply one of the best places to eat around the globe.’

Freshly added to the list included Marylebone Mediterranean joint Lita, which is known for it’s wood-fired sharing plates of big juicy fishes and moist meats. Then there was the wine-led bistro Cloth, which was lauded for its top selection of bottles and unfussy, produce-driven eats. The swish Japanese-leaning Kioku by Endo also made the cut, alongside The Hero gastropub and Greek restaurant Agora.

