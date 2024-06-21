9 London pubs have been shortlisted for the Great British Pub Awards 2024

We don’t need awards to confirm that London really does have some of the best pubs around, but accolades are always nice. This year nine London pubs have made it onto the shortlist for the Great British Pub Awards 2024. Good stuff.

The annual event celebrates the best of pubs across the UK, with watering holes going through a ‘rigorous judging process’ before the finalists were confirmed. The judges selected boozers from all over the UK as finalists across 16 categories, including best pub food, most sustainable pub and best pub for beer. The winners of will be announced on September 17 at a ceremony at Victoria Warehouse in Manchester.

Among the London nominees were The Kenton in Hackney, a lively boozer with eclectic decor that was nominated for best beer, Phoenix Arts Club in Soho, a legendary cabaret venue that’s up for best entertainment, and Perry Hill Pub in Sydenham, a joint with a massive beer garden which will be competing for the best family pub.

All the London pubs shortlisted in the Great British Pub Awards 2024

The Phoenix Arts Club, Soho: Best Pub for Entertainment

The Trafalgar Tavern, Greenwich: Best Pub for Entertainment

Two Brewers, Clapham: Best Pub for Entertainment

The Perry Hill Pub, Sydenham: Best Pub for Families

Clubhouse 5, Leicester Square: Best Pub to Watch Sport

The Pig's Head, Clapham: Best Sustainable Pub

The Kenton, Clapton: Best Pub for Beer

The Queen's Head, Pinner: Greene King Pub of the Year

The Wigmore, Oxford Circus: Best Town Pub

