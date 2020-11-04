LondonChange city
Camden Winter Beer Hall
Photograph: Courtesy of Camden Winter Beer Hall

A Bavarian beer hall is popping up in London this winter – as soon as lockdown lifts

Camden Winter Beer Hall is bringing bratwurst, a DNB brass band and socially distanced drinking

By Rosie Hewitson
The bars might be calling last orders earlier than usual this winter, but it’ll take more than a little global pandemic to spoil London’s insatiable appetite for winter pop-ups. Truly, nothing says Christmas in London quite like freezing your arse off in a pretend ski chalet while sipping an outrageously priced ‘mulled cider’ that’s essentially just some warm apple juice with a bit of cinnamon in it. 

But while some of the old favourites might not be making an appearance this year (RIP Winter Wonderland 2020, you will live on forever) we can all rejoice in the news that a brand-new winter venue will be making an appearance at Camden’s Electric Ballroom from early December (which, as it turns out, was considerably good timing). The iconic music venue is being transformed into a snowy, socially-distanced Bavarian beer hall for three months.

Camden Winter Beer Hall aims to support the UK’s vibrant craft brewing scene during this difficult time for the industry, with five indie breweries serving up a range of crafty beverages alongside the obligatory hot cider and mulled wine. Expect classic Bavarian snackage from gourmet bratwurst purveyors the Brat Bros, as well as freshly baked pretzels and churros. And ‘drum and brass’ collective No Limit Street Band will be providing the tunes alongside Club de Fromage DJs. 

Groups of 4-6 can book online for Friday evening, Saturday afternoon or Saturday evening sessions from £15 per person. Lederhosen optional, but strongly encouraged. 

Camden Winter Beer Hall is opening on December 2, pending the easing of lockdown restrictions. Find advance bookings and further info here.

Looking for something Christmassy in November? Explore the lights in central London

In the meantime, get the beers in at home. These great London breweries are delivering

