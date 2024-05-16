A brand-new 34-mile walking trail will link up north and south London

The spectacular North to South London Trail makes its way from Cockfosters in Enfield all the way to Carshalton in Sutton

London has countless stunning walking routes, from green spaces like Hampstead Heath, Richmond and Hyde Park to Thames-side treks. And the capital’s walking routes have been in the spotlight recently, thanks to a new ‘Greenground’ map of the city’s cycle and footpaths and an epic 15-mile route through central London launched by TfL.

And now Londoners have yet another spectacular walking trail to get their boots muddy on. Called the North to South London Trail, it starts in Cockfosters (far, far north London) and makes its way through various parks (including Oak Hill and Broomfield Park) before ending up on the New River. From there, the route goes off towards Alexandra Palace and Highgate Wood, then down to Baker Street and over the river to Battersea. The trail then heads to Colliers Wood before ending in leafy Carlshalton.

As you might’ve guessed, the route is a pretty long one. The entire North to South London Trail covers a whopping 34 miles, which, assuming you’re walking a mile every 15 minutes, would take around eight-and-a-half hours to complete.

Creators of the walking path Emily Morrison and Lucy Maddison faced their fair share of challenges in putting together the route. Maddison told Haringey Community Press it was difficult to construct a route that goes through central London but also has its fair share of green spaces and proper footpaths.

