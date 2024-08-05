This southeast London borough is the city’s cheapest place to rent right now

If there’s one thing London is good at, it’s making you reconsider your understanding of the word cheap. You’ve got girl maths, and then you’ve got London maths. £3.75 for a coffee? Basically £3. Three sounds like free, and that’s close enough for us.

The same goes for rents. London rents are substantially more expensive than pretty much anywhere else in the UK – forcing more and more Londoners to go further to find affordable places to live.

And that’s shown by a new study ranking the capital’s cheapest places to rent. BLG Development Finance and Online Marketing Surgery examined average rent prices across the capital this year and listed the cheapest (and most expensive) places – and a borough on the edge came out most affordable.

At an average of £1,297 per month for a spot, Bexley in south-east London came out triumphant. Believe it or not, London does extend beyond the bounds of Victoria Park, Peckham Rye and Hampstead Heath; you might just need to get out of your comfort zone.

For those loyal to east London, Havering was a close second to Bexley at £1,350, while Sutton in south London ranks third at £1,390.

Topping the list of the country’s least affordable places to buy a home, Kensington and Chelsea is unsurprisingly also the most expensive place to rent a home.

Here’s a list of the cheapest boroughs to rent in, as well as the ones that might make your eyes water.

Top 10 areas in London with the cheapest average rent prices

Bexley £1,297 Havering £1,350 Sutton £1,390 Hillingdon £1,391 Croydon £1392 Barking and Dagenham £1,409 Redbridge £1,493 Bromley £1,515 Enfield £1,520 Waltham Forest £1,569

Top 10 areas in London with the most expensive average rent prices

Kensington and Chelsea £3,322 Westminster £2,961 Camden £2,495 Hammersmith and Fulham £2,470 Islington £2,444 Wandsworth £2,295 Hackney £2,271 Tower Hamlets £2,196 Southwark £2,194 Lambeth £2,140

You can read the full report from BLG Development Finance and Online Marketing Surgery here.

Housing in London

It can be hard to keep up with the ever changing property market in London, but here's all you need to know: Newham is officially the most popular place for first-time house buyers in London, everyone is obsessed with this £5 million house in Victoria Park and despite all the suffering searching for a place to call your own in London can inflict, its home to three of best streets to live on in the UK.

Did you see that London could get 30 more Low Traffic Neighbourhoods?

