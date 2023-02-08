Hold on, Drake fans. You might not ever get the chance to meet Drizzy IRL, but we’ve got the second best option for you: there's now a Drake mannequin at Madame Tussaud’s. A snap with Champagne Papi is the perfect shot to liven up your Instagram grid, and with the right filter, people won’t even be able to tell he’s made of wax.

Dressed in a camo T-shirt, cargo trousers, a green bomber and white Nike Air Force 1s, his waxwork is based on his iconic surprise appearance at Wireless in Crystal Palace in 2021. Standing in the Impossible Festival music zone, he’ll be rubbing shoulders with music legends like Stormzy, Freddie Mercury and Amy Winehouse.

It’s a known fact that the 6 God loves London – you’ve heard the rumours that he bought a £9.15 millon mansion in Hackney last year, and he’s been spotted hanging out with British rappers Giggs, Dave and Not3 in the past. He even celebrated his thirty-sixth birthday at Sexy Fish last year. While we still can't confirm that he’ll be permanently trading the six for E9, art least now he gets to be a Londoner for ever.

The Drake waxwork will be on show from Friday February 10.

Madame Tussaud’s, Marylebone Rd, NW1 5LR. £32-£42.

