Hawksmoor Wood Wharf will be the seventh London branch of the steakhouse and open this winter

As the city starts to come back to life and the suited and booted amongst us slink back to our offices, areas like Canary Wharf once again find themselves rattling with hungry folk who’d quite like to ram a massive steak into their mouths during their lunch break.

Step forth the ever faithful Hawksmoor, who have been coming to the rescue of ravenous carnivores for the past 15 years, ever since they opened their first steakhouse in Spitalfields. Opening this winter, Hawksmoor Wood Wharf will be the chain’s biggest outpost so far, with 150 covers and a bar for 120. It’ll also be situated on a floating pavilion, which is some pretty different energy for these noted fans of dark wood and moody member’s club style interiors.

There aren’t any photos of the new restaurant yet – mainly because it’s not actually been built – but as the seventh London branch of Hawksmoor, we assume that it’ll fit neatly into their meaty manifesto, which means steaks, steaks and yet more steaks, as well as whole native lobster and the most mooned over side dishes in town. Triple cooked chips, beef dripping fries, macaroni cheese, creamed spinach and oh, if we must, some buttered Jersey royals too. Roll on December.

Hawksmoor Canary Wharf will be at 1 Water Street, London E14

Here are the best restaurants in London

And the city's finest steakhouses