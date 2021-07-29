A four-day tube strike is planned for next week

If you were hoping to get around on the tube next week, we’ve got bad news for you. There are not one, but two tube strikes planned, across a four day period.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) workers union is planning a 24-hour walkout on 3rd August at 12pm until 4th August at 11:59am and another one on 5th August at 12pm until 11:59am on 6th August.

The dispute is over a proposed change in pay grades for night tube drivers (a service which isn’t coming back until 2022, FYI).

Oh, and there are plans for another tube strike later in the month on 24th August at 12pm until 25th August at 11:59am, followed by another one on 26th August from 12pm until 27th August at 11:59.

TfL said the London Underground is also dealing with 'short-term, short-notice absences caused by Covid-related self-isolation' and that 'more detailed travel advice will be made available as soon as possible next week'. Great stuff.

But, as you might expect, the strikes next week are not yet a done deal. The latest statement from the RMT said: ‘If‎ LU are prepared to commit to no compulsory Night Tube duties and no reduction in jobs we could consider suspending action and this could be solid grounds for progress.‎’

So… there may or may not be a tube strike next week. But if there is, at least you’ve got your WFH routine down now.

