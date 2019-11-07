A four-foot-wide gingerbread house is popping up in Covent Garden next week

You’ve seen the flower swing, the glowing reindeer and the giant pumpkin. Next on Covent Garden’s seasonal hit list? A four-foot-wide gingerbread house. Luxury biscuit boutique Biscuiteers has created an edible replica of Covent Garden Market which will pop up in Central Avenue next Monday (November 11).

The festive treat took over 100 hours to decorate by hand and weighs more than 10kg. That’s the average weight of a two-year-old child, in case any peckish witches were wondering.

Local retailers and restaurants – including Shake Shack, The Pantry, Le Pain Quotidien and the Punch & Judy – have been reimagined in cookie format along with the market’s famous Christmas tree.

Limited-edition build-your-own Covent Garden Market Building gift sets will be available to purchase, which means you can fail spectacularly at recreating Sushisamba’s living ceiling from the comfort of your kitchen.

Rumour has it the DIY dessert will retail somewhere in the region of flatshare in Chalk Farm to castle in the Scottish Highlands, but we hear the ovens are Which? approved…

The Covent Garden Market gingerbread house by Biscuiteers will be unveiled on Central Avenue on Mon Nov 11.

