A free festival celebrating south-east Asian culture is coming to London next weekend

The lineup includes food from Roti King, DJ sets, and immersive art installations

CelebrASIA
Photo: CelebrASIA
Looking for something fun to do next weekend? A massive festival celebrating all things south-east Asian is coming to Battersea Power Station, and tickets are free. CelebrASIA is taking over the old Art Deco station for three days, from September 13-15, with legendary food vendors like Roti King, performances, and plenty of workshops. Here’s everything you need to know. 

What is CelebrASIA?

CelebrASIA is a new festival shining a light on the cuisines, culture and creativity of south-east Asia. Held both inside and outside the iconic power station, the area will be transformed by lanterns, sculptures and immersive installations, designed to transport you to the continent without leaving London

Food vendors at CelebrASIA

Renowned chefs from across south-east Asia will serve up iconic eats, with Malaysia’s Roti King, Singapore’s Old Chang Kee and Budgie Montoya’s APOY, Thailand’s Yaay Yaay, Indonesia’s Makatcha and more all confirmed so far.

Other entertainment

There will be plenty of activities on offer too. You’ll be able to shop for spices, homeware, jewellery and more at the artisan market, or attend workshops like lantern-making or the Malaysian art of Batik. There will also be live DJ sets from Half East Records, plus traditional dances, orchestras, and pop-up performances, including a show by the Battersea Power Station Community Choir.

You can see the full programme, and book workshops, online

