What better way to stave off the first chills of autumn than a trip to the Mediterranean via Soho? That’s just what you’ll get on the Med Transfers, a gin-and-tapas-filled journey around central London’s best Spanish haunts. And best of all, it’s free.

Taking place on September 17, 18, 24 and 25 , Med Transfers will take you on an exotic journey, with cocktails and food as your travel companions. Starting off at Brindisa, the intimate tour will then move to Salt Yard before ending up at Ibérica. Along the way, you'll be treated to delights like gin and Valencia orange tonic paired with ibérico ham croquetas, or gin, pineapple, rhubarb and hazelnut together with tender confit chicken thigh and romesco sauce.



The Spanish-tinged food and booze party is being brought to Londoners by Gin Mare, a gin distillery based on the Mediterranean coast just outside of Barcelona. And they’re giving lucky Time Out readers the chance to win free tickets to this Med medley.

For your chance to win a set of 32 pairs of tickets so you and a mate can spend the evening slurping gin and feasting on tapas, visit our competition page here. Buena suerte, gin lovers!

