Easter heatwave in London
Photograph: Neil Howard / Flickr

A glorious mini heatwave is expected in London over Easter weekend

Good news: these chilly temperatures aren't sticking around

Sarah Green
Sunscreen at the ready, London. There have been whispers of a glorious heatwave heading our way next weekend. With TfL forecasting doom and gloom over Easter, the balmy weather forecast might just redeem the holiday.

Forecasters predict delightful 17C heat, which will be a much-needed breath of fresh air following the near sub-zero temperatures that chilled the capital last week. The warming weather is expected to stick around — we're due to see a lovely four days of welcome sunshine during our Easter festivities. Take a look at the current forecast below:

Friday, April 15: highs of 17C, lows of 9C. 
Don’t forget your sunnies, expect to see light cloud and a gentle breeze.

Saturday, April 16, highs of 17C, lows of 9C.
Keep your sunnies on, sunny intervals and a warm breeze are expected.

Sunday, April 17, highs of 17C, lows of 9C.
Don’t forget your suncream, the sun and moderate breeze will stick around.

Monday, April 18, highs of 17C, lows of 9C.
Keep lathering up, clear skies and bright sunshine are in store.

So however you’re planning on enjoying this taste of summer, whether it’s an afternoon spent lolling about in the park or some kind of fun-packed Easter activity, enjoy it, London — you deserve it!

