North London nightclub The Cause was one of last year’s fun-in-spite-of-everything success stories. You remember The Cause! They’re the ones who craftily doubled their outdoor space capacity, annexed a few industrial units and re-emerged, phoenix-like, as Costa Del Tottenham. As far as ‘names that are now synonymous with 2020’ go, CDT is up there with ‘Tiger King’ and Professor Chris Whitty. That place dominated summer with its very welcome mix of food, music and booze. The holy trinity.

Well, we can exclusively reveal the team behind CDT is launching a brand new open-air venue in Canning Town. Constructed from repurposed shipping containers, and spread across 12,000 square feet of East End junk pile, Ernie’s Yard looks set to be a bit of a destination once we’re all allowed out again.

Ernie’s Yard, which is set to open on June 25, will be split into three distinct areas. The ‘enclosed double-height clubbing space’ is the one with all the stacked shipping containers and a booth-filled balcony overlooking the dance floor. Then there’s a separate bit for street-food traders. The mysterious third zone is 'yet to be determined'. Intriguing! Some suggestions for them: dedicated chess area; pit-fighting arena; ant-farming district; Aztec Zone (like in ‘The Crystal Maze’).

The whole place is also equipped to deal with (technical term incoming) shit weather, with stretch tents and clear roofing in use throughout the site. Acts already booked for the opening weeks include Secretsundaze, Syzygy, Percolate, Art of Dark, Feelings Worldwide, Goodlife, Adonis and Warm Up.

‘Back in 2019 we walked past a huge street-food venue built from shipping containers and decided to have a pint,’ says Ernie’s Yard co-creator Stuart Glen. ‘As we walked in, the bartender explained the lease was up on the site. I immediately thought this structure would be amazing for a party, maybe I can buy it and find some land to move it to. Two weeks later we’d agreed to buy it, put a deposit down and had three months to seal the deal on some land I was after. Long story short. Two sites fell through and we’ve been juggling where to put 19 40-foot shipping containers for two years.’

There is a happy ending, though, obviously. Stuart pulled in a few favours, met ‘an East End legend called Ernie’ and eventually ended up with the new space. Good work, everyone. Bring on June 25.

