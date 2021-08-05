London
Lord Napier
A legendary graffiti-clad east London pub returns to action this weekend

The infamous Lord Napier pub in Hackney Wick is to reopen after 26 years

Written by
Angela Hui
The Lord Napier pub in Hackney Wick, known for its top-to-bottom graffitied walls, will open its doors on Saturday August 7 for the first time in 26 years. 

The old, abandoned boozer was previously a hotspot for squat raves, and stood out like a sore thumb thanks to its colourful doodles and the phrase ‘Shithouse to Penthouse’ plastered in three-foot letters across the top of the building. It’s been renamed the Lord Napier and Star because it’s now owned by Rob Star’s Electric Star Pubs, joining other well-known East End boozers such as The Star of Bethnal Green and Leyton Star.

The new, huge, 80-seater roof terrace, where thirsty Londoners can take in some of the best panoramic views across Hackney Wick, and the two first-floor function rooms can be booked for private parties, meetings and other gatherings.

Music will play a big part, so expect DJs, events and live acts alongside a rotating line-up of every local craft beer under the sun, wine and classic cocktails. The team at KraPow will be looking after the grub, serving up some Northern Thai-inspired street-food zingers. 

It sounds like it’s all change, but the pub’s famous exterior decor is here to stay, and a team of established local artists and original painters will give the outside a graffiti a facelift.

Hepscott Rd, E9 5ER. From Sat Aug 7. Mon-Sun, noon-late.

