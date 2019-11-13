A lottery ticket will get you free entry to these London attractions next week

We all love a good day out in London, especially when there’s a cheeky discount on offer, so highlight November 23-December 1 in your diary. That’s when thousands of heritage sites, shows and attractions will be offering free or discounted entry to anyone who arrives with an old or new National Lottery ticket or scratch card in hand.

The nine-day event is part of the National Lottery Thanks to You project, which celebrates the £40 billion raised for good causes by regular ol’ lottery players like yourself.

There are thousands of deals on offer and a good sprinkling of them are in London. Our favourites include free entry to the Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize (usually £6) at the National Portrait Gallery, Kew Gardens (usually £13.50 at the gate), the London Transport Museum (£18 on the door), National Trust property Sutton House (usually £10) and the Dulwich Picture Gallery (usually £16.50). There’s also two-for-one entry at Queen Vic’s childhood gaff Kensington Palace (tickets usually £21.50 at the gate).

Photograph: Eltham Palace © Jonathan Bailey

And if you need to warm up with the days getting nippy, there are a couple of places offering a free brew. The fourteenth-century Jewel Tower in Westminster is offering a free regular tea or coffee, as is medieval palace-turned-art deco home Eltham Palace.

For most participating attractions, all you need to do is flash your lottery ticket or scratch card (old or new) on arrival, but do check the National Lottery Thanks to You website for more info, as each event has slightly differing terms.

A freebie in damp, chilly November? Just the ticket!

