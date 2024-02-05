A massive new Lidl is opening in south London

Sure, the stacks of fancy produce at farmers markets and organic stores are nice, but the cost-of-living crisis is continuing to bite. Weekly shops still cost quite a lot more than they once did – it’s no wonder that the likes of Aldi and Lidl are now the UK’s most popular supermarkets.

And now we have good news for budget-conscious south Londoners. Lidl, the most affordable and fastest-growing supermarket in the UK, has announced it is opening of a brand-new store in Wandsworth, southwest London.

The new Wandsworth Lidl is just one of the 150 branches that the chain plans to open across the country this year and you’ll find it next to the Boots in Southside Shopping Centre. It will have an in-store bakery and, of course, feature Lidl’s famous Middle Aisle discounts. Pretty exciting, right?

Not only will locals finally have better access to a discount supermarket but the new store will create 40 new permanent jobs. Southside Shopping Centre itself has also been named a potential site for redevelopment by Wandsworth Council, meaning it could soon get new homes and leisure facilities.

Work on the new Lidl store should begin this week, and planners are hoping it will open to the public by the summer.

Did you see that three London artisan bakeries have been named the best in the UK?

Plus: West London could be getting a brand-new night bus route.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Seapa (aka Allan Mustafa) in Stoke Newington is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.