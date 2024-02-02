Three London artisan bakeries have been named the best in the UK

London’s bakeries are on a roll (geddit?). Not only were five recently deemed the best in the nation and three crowned the UK’s most popular but not that long ago we covered how baked goods and ‘hype bakes’ have become Londoners’ new streetwear.

And now there’s even more good news for the capital’s bakeries, as baking industry giant British Baker has selected three London spots in its recently-released ‘Baker’s Dozen’ of the finest artisan bakeries in the UK right now.

British Baker brought together more than 100 baking specialists and industry experts to come up with its list of the 13 finest artisan bakeries in the UK for 2024. The winners were revealed in a ceremony on January 30.

The highest-ranking London bakery this year was The Dusty Knuckle, which has two outposts in Dalston and Harringay. Coming third overall, the bakery was praised for its diverse menu – which ranges from bread and pizza to pastries – and its community initiatives. Read more about The Dusty Knuckle with our Time Out review here.

Next up was Toad Bakery, which came seventh in British Baker’s list. The Camberwell bakery was noted for its daily-changing menu and open-plan bakery kitchen. We’ve reviewed that one, too – see our four-star review of Toad Bakery here.

The final London bakery to make the cut was Arôme, a French-founded (and French-styled) chain with outposts in Covent Garden and Mayfair. British Baker described Arôme’s menu as one which ‘extends far beyond that of the average Parisian patisserie, drawing inspiration from Singapore and Japan’.

You can read British Baker’s full ranking on the official website here.

