A massive new space to watch the Euros at is coming to Tottenham

Football fans, get hyped for the arrival of Euro Warehouse in Tottenham, where all your footy-watching dreams will come true. Okay, so they can’t guarantee that Gareth Southgate and the lads won’t mess it up, but they can offer a massive space for you and your pals to watch it all unfold.

From the people behind The Cause and Costa Del Tottenham, the new space is down the road in a huge warehouse (duh). It’s been kitted out with two 13 x 8 foot LED screens, and the organisers promise that they’ll be showing every single game. As they say: ‘After the year we've had you may as well take every opportunity to experience the atmosphere of something other than your living room with 300 other football aficionados.’ We hear that.

As well as screening all the games, there will be beer from The Five Points Brewery, various street food traders on rotation, football-themed cocktails and ‘some nods to The Cause’s acid house sensibilities’, so watch out for what happens when football meets acid house.

There will also be The Cause’s very own 2021 Euro merch, with 50 percent of the profits going to Mind in Haringey.

You can book tables for up to six people and there are 300 tickets for every game, starting at £7.50 per head.

Now the only question that remains is whether football is, in fact, coming home. Answer: TBC.

