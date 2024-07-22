A massive new ‘toy superstore’ is coming to west London

Begging for the latest Barbie doll, pressing every single button within reach, piling up building blocks and trying out remote-control cars – toy shops keep kids entertained for hours on end. Now imagine how long you can keep them happy inside a toy superstore.

That’s exactly what will be arriving in west London in only a matter of days, just in time for the start of the school hols. Toy shop chain Smyths will be opening a megastore in Cowley Retail Park in Uxbridge on Thursday July 25 at 9am, and it’s hosting a four-day party to celebrate.

There’ll be a DJ, face painting and candy floss on the house and free giveaways of toys and play-sets including Play-Doh pots and Paw Patrol mini figures. Kids will also get to say hi to some VIP guests, including Peppa Pig and Marshall from Paw Patrol. On top of all of that, customers will be in with the chance to win one of six £50 vouchers or a 10-ft trampoline.

The toy haven will have almost every doll, game, puzzle and set you can think of. There will be outdoor toys, software games and a Baby Room for the tiniest customers.

