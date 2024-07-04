The school holidays await: six weeks of entertaining the little ones beckons. Fortunately London has plenty to do

Things to do with kids during the school summer holidays in London

Six. Weeks. Or thereabouts. Officially the London school summer holidays run Thursday July 25 to Friday August 30, but with some boroughs breaking earlier and many schools taking a day or two of teacher training in early September, we’re basically talking six big ones – more than most parents’s annual leave.

So good luck with that! To help you organise and plan, here are our picks of the best new and temporary London family events this summer, from exhibitions to theatre shows, festivals to magicians.

These are events likely to either only be on this summer or new to London.

For evergreen ideas for things to do with children, see our 101 Things To Do With Kids In London.

For general London summer ideas see our summer in London guide.