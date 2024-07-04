Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Paradox Museum, 2024
Photo: Paradox Museum

Things to do with kids during the school summer holidays in London

The school holidays await: six weeks of entertaining the little ones beckons. Fortunately London has plenty to do

Photo: Paradox Museum

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by Andrzej Lukowski
Theatre & Dance Editor, UK
Advertising

Six. Weeks. Or thereabouts. Officially the London school summer holidays run Thursday July 25 to Friday August 30, but with some boroughs breaking earlier and many schools taking a day or two of teacher training in early September, we’re basically talking six big ones – more than most parents’s annual leave.

So good luck with that! To help you organise and plan, here are our picks of the best new and temporary London family events this summer, from exhibitions to theatre shows, festivals to magicians.

These are events likely to either only be on this summer or new to London.

For evergreen ideas for things to do with children, see our 101 Things To Do With Kids In London.

For general London summer ideas see our summer in London guide.

Summer holiday activities in London

Natural History Museum wildlife garden

  • Museums
  • Natural history
  • South Kensington
Natural History Museum wildlife garden
Natural History Museum wildlife garden
Photo: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

From July 18, the NHM’s wildlife gardens will reopen following a two-year upgrade designed to turn them into a ‘wildlife haven’ that takes you on a journey through 2.7 billion years of Earth histrory via plants, geology and represetations of animal life. It all sounds very exciting: all we really know so far is that there’s going to be a bronze sauropod statue, but even if the gardens were to simply reopen as they were before it’d be a treat.

Book online

Oscar Murillo: The Flooded Garden

  • Art
  • Digital and interactive
  • Bankside
Oscar Murillo: The Flooded Garden
Oscar Murillo: The Flooded Garden
Photo: Tim Bowditch and Reinis Lismanis

Ever looked at modern art and thought ‘I could do that’? Well, now you can, because the artist Oscar Murillo is inviting you to take part in a big interactive artwork in the Tate Turbine Hall this summer. ‘The Flooded Garden’ is inspired by Claude Monet's depictions of his water-logged garden in Giverny, and visitors will get the chance to splash the acrylic paint around and ‘flood’ a giant canvas.

Advertising

The Paddington Bear Experience

  • Immersive
  • South Bank
The Paddington Bear Experience
The Paddington Bear Experience
Photo: Alex Brenner

The previous absence of a major permanent Paddington Bear attraction in London can possibly be attributed to the fact that in its own way, London itself is a major permanent Paddington Bear attraction. But with the meteoric success of the recent film adaptations of Michael Bond’s beloved stories it’s no surprise that the polite young bear is finally putting down roots in the capital with this lavish immersive theatre show which opened at the start of June.

Buy ticket

Starlight Express

  • Musicals
  • Wembley
Starlight Express
Starlight Express
Phptop

Quite possibly the most aggressively ‘80s artefact in existence, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s revamped ‘Starlight Express’ is a musical about anthropomorphic roller skating trains that’s tailor made for fleeting tween attention spans. It’s deep as a puddle, but enormously fun.

Buy ticket
Advertising

Costa Del Croydon

  • Things to do
  • Croydon
Costa Del Croydon
Costa Del Croydon
Photograph: Costa Del Croydon

Things are getting tropical in Croydon. The rooftop of Centrale’s multi-storey car park has been filled with sand, beach huts and a water splash zone to create London’s latest family-friendly summer hangout. Sand-side events include beach bingo, dance workshops, mini-Go-Karts and table tennis. The daytime sessions should have a more family friendly flavour.

Barbie®: The Exhibition

  • Museums
  • Kensington
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Barbie®: The Exhibition
Barbie®: The Exhibition
Photograph: Jo Underhill / The Design Museum

It probably goes without saying, but this exhibition of all things Barbie is an essential stop for any child intersted in… Barbie. There’s no actual opportunity to play with any dolls, so manage expectations there, but as a journey through the history of the plastic icon it’s second to none.

Advertising

Outdoor theatre at Kew Gardens

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Kew
Outdoor theatre at Kew Gardens
Outdoor theatre at Kew Gardens
Photo: Australian Shakespeare Company

Kew Gardens is a day out all in itself, but to really make your trip special, why not take in one of the three theatre shows the Australian Theatre Company is running there this summer? For tots there’s ‘The Dream Fairies’, ‘The Wind in the Willows’ for bigger kids, and at night ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ will wow families. Tickets include admission to Kew and for the kids’ shows the price difference between a regular Kew ticket is negligible.

Book online

Mario the Maker Magician

  • Children's
  • Soho
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Mario the Maker Magician
Mario the Maker Magician
Photo: Mario the Maker Magician

We tend to think of New Yorkers as pathologically grouchy souls. But primary schooler-orientated NYC wizard Mario the Maker Magician is defined by his infectious elan. Whether he’s goofing around with the petty logic of a seven-year old or accessibly expounding on his love for Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat, it’s the giddy atmosphere that the ‘Sesame Street’ and David Blaine-endorsed Mario fosters in his show that makes it work as much as the actual magic.

Advertising

Birds: Brilliant & Bizarre

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • South Kensington
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Birds: Brilliant & Bizarre
Birds: Brilliant & Bizarre
Photo: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

New NHM exhibit ‘Birds: Brilliant & Bizarre’ doesn’t have an especially incisive story to tell beyond ‘birds are great!’ (It would be weird if it was ‘birds are terrible!’) but it is is, nonetheless, a beautifully put together journey through the story of our avian pals that mixes slick techy stuff with a thoughtful delve into the museum’s vast taxidermy vaults.

Kids Week

  • West End
  • London
Kids Week
Kids Week
Photograph: Supplied | Jeff Busby

Now somewhat hysterically about six weeks long (it really was just seven days once), children go free to most West End shows this summer when accompanied by a paying adult if you book through the official Kids Week portal – a huge bargain.

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.