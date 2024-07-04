From July 18, the NHM’s wildlife gardens will reopen following a two-year upgrade designed to turn them into a ‘wildlife haven’ that takes you on a journey through 2.7 billion years of Earth histrory via plants, geology and represetations of animal life. It all sounds very exciting: all we really know so far is that there’s going to be a bronze sauropod statue, but even if the gardens were to simply reopen as they were before it’d be a treat.
Six. Weeks. Or thereabouts. Officially the London school summer holidays run Thursday July 25 to Friday August 30, but with some boroughs breaking earlier and many schools taking a day or two of teacher training in early September, we’re basically talking six big ones – more than most parents’s annual leave.
So good luck with that! To help you organise and plan, here are our picks of the best new and temporary London family events this summer, from exhibitions to theatre shows, festivals to magicians.
These are events likely to either only be on this summer or new to London.
For evergreen ideas for things to do with children, see our 101 Things To Do With Kids In London.
For general London summer ideas see our summer in London guide.