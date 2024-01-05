A MasterChef finalist has been forced to close his popular south London restaurant

The pair added: ‘We have agonised over making this decision and spent much of the Christmas break trying desperately to find a way to save the restaurant, but to no avail.’

The message was met by an outpouring of support, which Rodd acknowledged, saying he was ‘overwhelmed with the love and kindness’.

Copper & Ink, was a ‘modern British restaurant’ and specialised in seasonal taster and prix fixe menus. Last year it was singled out by the Good Food Guide as being one of London’s best neighbourhood restaurants, alongside Les 2 Garcons in Crouch End, Sam’s Riverside in Hammersmith, The Holland in Kensington, Giulia in Shepherds Bush, Akub in Notting Hill, Hawthorn by Kew Gardens and Church Road in Barnes.

Last month Rodd launched a £70,000 crowdfunder appeal to open a cocktail bar inside the restaurant – the project has now been disbanded.

All the best new London restaurant openings in January.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.