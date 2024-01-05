London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
MasterChef logo on table
Photograph: Aaron Lim / Shutterstock.com

A MasterChef finalist has been forced to close his popular south London restaurant

Blackheath’s Copper & Ink has shut down after five years due to ‘continued financial difficulties’

Leonie Cooper
Written by
Leonie Cooper
Advertising

Tony Rodd – who was a finalist in the 2015 season of MasterChef – has had to close his Blackheath restaurant Copper & Ink.

Rodd, who ran the southeast London spot with his partner Becky, took to social media to explain the fate of the restaurant, which opened in 2018. In a statement shared on X, the pair thanked customers for a ‘wonderful five years’, before explaining that the restaurant is closing due to ‘continued financial difficulties caused by Covid, increased energy costs, the cost of living crisis and price increases from all our suppliers that we have had to bear the brunt of for the last three years’. 

The pair added: ‘We have agonised over making this decision and spent much of the Christmas break trying desperately to find a way to save the restaurant, but to no avail.’

The message was met by an outpouring of support, which Rodd acknowledged, saying he was ‘overwhelmed with the love and kindness’.

Copper & Ink, was a ‘modern British restaurant’ and specialised in seasonal taster and prix fixe menus. Last year it was singled out by the Good Food Guide as being one of London’s best neighbourhood restaurants, alongside Les 2 Garcons in Crouch End, Sam’s Riverside in Hammersmith, The Holland in Kensington, Giulia in Shepherds Bush, Akub in Notting Hill, Hawthorn by Kew Gardens and Church Road in Barnes.

Last month Rodd launched a £70,000 crowdfunder appeal to open a cocktail bar inside the restaurant – the project has now been disbanded.

All the best new London restaurant openings in January.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.