This Crouch End bistro has been named London’s best local restaurant

Les 2 Garcons has been honoured by the Good Food Guide

Allons-y to north London: a French bistro in Crouch End has been crowned the city’s best local restaurant.

The Good Food Guide has revealed that Les 2 Garcons is the finest neighbourhood joint in the capital, with seven other London restaurants singled out for praise in the publication’s list of the top 100 local restaurants in the UK. Copper & Ink in Blackheath, Sam's Riverside in Hammersmith, The Holland in Kensington, Giulia in Shepherds Bush, Akub in Notting Hill, Hawthorn by Kew Gardens and Church Road in Barnes all made the cut.

Les 2 Garcons is run by Robert Reid and Jean-Christophe Slowik. Slowik previously ran L’Absinthe in Primrose Hill and Reid is the former head chef of Marco Pierre White’s Oak Room and has cooked at Home House in Mayfair and Balthazar in Covent Garden.

They offer a daily blackboard menu of ‘French classics’, including escargots, steak frites and tarte fine aux pommes.