Later this year, you might spot a shiny new vessel gliding down the Thames. And no, we’re not talking about another Uber boat.

Due to arrive in the capital in August before officially launching in autumn, Oceandiva London is a massive £25 million super yacht that will soon take the title of London’s largest floating venue.

The 86-metre-long three-deck ship will have space for 1,500 guests, hosting dinners, receptions, product launches and more. It will be moored at the Royal Docks and guests will be able to hop on at London Bridge, Canary Wharf, Greenwich, ExCel and Tower Bridge, depending on the event.

Artist impressions of how the boat will look show a long, sleek vessel in a matte grey colour, with a Union Jack flag protruding from the upper deck:

Image: Oceandiva

Oceandiva is a Dutch-founded company that already has ships operating in Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium. It claims that its London vessel will be a CO₂-neutral venue, powered by lithium battery packs backed up by mounted solar panels.

The Evening Standard reported that events company Smart Group have opened up bookings, with hire rates starting from an eye-watering basic of £27,000 a night.

The 101 best things to do in London.