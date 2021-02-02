LondonChange city
Getir delivery bike
Photo: Getir

A new delivery company is coming to conquer London

Getir’s purple-and-yellow army is taking on Deliveroo and Uber Eats

By Joe Mackertich
Know what London needs more of right now? Dudes on scooters, delivering stuff. Aren't enough of those, are there? 

Lucky for us, a new company is throwing its motorcycle helmet into a ring currently dominated by Deliveroo and Uber Eats. Getir, founded in Istanbul, Turkey in 2015, wants to be your first choice when it comes to groceries. They provide an 'ultrafast' delivery service, offering more than 1,000 basic household items via an app. These include tins, chilled and frozen stuff, packaged meats and dairy. And booze.

Getir means ‘bring’ in Turkish. You might have also noticed that, in an instance of what marketing professionals would almost certainly call 'natural but potent synergy', it sounds a bit like someone saying ‘get here’.

‘We chose London for our first step in international expansion because it’s absolutely amazing,' said a company spokesperson. 'From its diverse set of people, all with their unique stories, to its boroughs that all have a unique character, to how it embraces tech startups like ourselves, London rocks.’

You’re right, faceless tech company, London does rock. One of the things that famously makes London rock, of course, is its local cornershops and greengrocers. Fingers crossed you don’t put all of them out of business!

