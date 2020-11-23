Top chefs' favourite cornershops in London

Chosen by Ravinder Bhogal, Jikoni and Comfort & Joy

‘It’s a sort of idiosyncratic, endangered, family operation run by a Gujarati couple with the kind of stout, dependable immigrant work ethic I love and respect. I don’t know their names but have always called them Auntie and Uncle. It is an organised chaos of spices, pickles, all kinds of ancient grain flours, mini Hindu deities, and my favourite East African Indian snacks, especially baobab candies which for me are the taste of home. They have been closed since the pandemic began in March because I guess they are at an age where they need to shield. I miss them.’ 489 Kingsbury Rd, NW9 9ED.