No more having to rush to Tesco after just realising you have no tampons in the house, or having to wear sanitary pads that don’t fit right after your partner came back with the wrong type. Say goodbye to all of that because now, you can receive your period products in minutes. Us Londoners love speediness, exemplified by our sighs when we realise our tube is arriving in longer than five minutes. So it’s only right that something like this exists.

London brand Zapp’s ultra-fast delivery Period Store will launch this Saturday, just in time for National Period Hygiene Day. You’ll be able to find all your essentials, from organic tampons and pads to menstrual cups and liners. The store will even stock treats like magnesium products and chocolate to boost oxytocin and relieve menstrual strain, all delivered in the same time it probably takes to make your lunch.

Products from the Period Store include many of the brands we know and love; DAME Organic Tampons, Always sanitary pads, TeaPigs Chamomile Flowers and more. You can even buy Zapp’s £14.99 Hot Water Bottle from the Period Store, described as an ‘oxytocin-boosting hug for your uterus.’ Plus, for each of the hot water bottles, Zapp will donate £2 to Period Poverty UK. The charity is working towards the goal of eliminating period poverty in Britain’s most deprived communities by 2025.

Zapp

Period poverty is still a huge issue in Britain. In fact, the cost of living crisis is impacting people who have periods. Almost a quarter of people are currently struggling to afford products such as tampons and sanitary towels. Research from WaterAid found that nearly a third of people in Britain think they might not be able to afford these essential products in the future too, suggesting more people will feel the strain as tough times continue. The research also found that 22% of British women and girls relied on free period products found at work, school, a food bank or other charity.

And, nearly a quarter miss activities such as sport or socialising because they can’t afford period products, so therefore feel unable to risk going out.

Zapp was founded in London back in 2020, by Joe Falter and Navid Hadzaad, with the aim of building the future of convenience retail by delivering everyday items to customers’ doorsteps within minutes, 24/7. They operate dozens of ‘Zappstores’, with each store stocking 1,000s of products ready to be picked, packed and delivered. Zapp’s all-electric fleet of riders then distribute the orders around London and the UK, giving us that speedy service we all crave.

On the launch, Silje Renberg Kvaavik, Zapp Catalogue Manager said, “We’re so happy to be able to extend our ‘need it now’ products to include period products. We hope these will not only be Zapped by people needing them, and fast, but also by friends and family to someone suffering with period pains.”

Because Zapp delivers so quickly, it means any pain or pesky low moods can be relieved almost in an instant.

