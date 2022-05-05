London
Stranger Things: The Experience
Photograph: supplied by Stranger Things: The Experience

A new Stranger Things immersive experience is coming to London

Time travel back to the '80s for this eerie, supernatural adventure

Written by
Alice Saville
With its winning combo of soul-soothing ’80s nostalgia and watch-through-your-fingers moments of supernatural horror, the ‘Stranger Things’ universe is a pretty compelling one. So it’s no surprise that Netflix and events company Fever have teamed up to let fans explore it for themselves. ‘Stranger Things: The Experience’ is coming to London this summer and it’s a multimedia experience (presumably, that means it relies on video footage rather than live actors) that’s designed to immerse you in the world of the wildly popular series. It begins with the chance to experience the terrors of the Hawkins Lab and the Upside Down. Then, once you’ve escaped, there’s the chance to discover the sweeter joys of hangout spots Scoops Ahoy and the Palace Arcade. 

Afterwards, there’ll be the chance to grab food, drinks, and photo opportunities at Mix-Tape, a retail space packed with all the merch your avaricious heart could desire. And the experience’s savvy creators haven’t stopped the fact that the series’ stars are below legal drinking age from letting them create a custom ‘Stranger Things’ bar. 

Is this all a faintly cynical attempt to cash in on fans’ ‘Stranger Things’ obsession? Potentially yes. Will it be a lot of fun? Potentially also yes. What’s certain is that with interactive experiences based on everything from ‘Bridgerton’ to Monopoly already up and running, London’s appetite for interactive shows no sign of waning. 

Tickets to ‘Stranger Things: The Experience’ start at £39 and will be released on Thu May 12 at 11am here

