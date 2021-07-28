There are so many new pizza joints opening up in London right now that we’re convinced by 2027 the city will actually be just one massive Margherita, its edges marked by a gigantic stuffed crust that circles the length of the M25.

The latest addition to the pizza scene is Slice in Finsbury Park, which comes from the Pizza Pilgrims people, following their popular Slice pop-up on London’s Southbank. As the name suggests, this is a slice joint, similar to the ones that you'll find in New York, and it’ll serve big, filling portions of fresh Neapolitan pizza. There's space for 50 covers in the permanent Seven Sisters Road restaurant, which also has vintage Pac Man and Street Fighter arcade games, with free pizza prizes for high scorers.

Pizza slices on offer include a Penne Alla Vodka slice, a Hawaii Not with honey glazed pineapple, nduja and jalapenos and the classic Margherita. Halal and gluten free options will also be available. The drinks menu is pretty decent too, with Amalfi Lemon and Peach ice-tea slushies (with or without booze) and loads of lovely beers and wines.

View this post on Instagram

‘We’re excited to finally set some roots and launch our first permanent site of Slice by Pizza Pilgrims,’ says Pizza Pilgrims co-founder James Elliot. ‘Slice is the great love story between New York and Naples pizzerias and we felt this site in Finsbury Park is the perfect community driven spot for both locals and Londoners looking for a casual spot to enjoy a slice, grab a cold beer and have a bit of fun with friends in an NYC inspired setting.’

To celebrate the launch, there are 1000 free slices of pizza up for grabs on Monday August 9. Bag one by signing up here. Slice officially opens on Wednesday August 11 and will be open seven days a week and until 11pm on weekends.

266 Seven Sisters Rd, N4 2HY

