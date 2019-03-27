London is famous for its skyline of unusually-shaped buildings watching over the city. Now it appears that The Shard and the Gherkin may well be joined by another unique building: a giant globe in Stratford that’d become the UK’s biggest indoor venue.

The Madison Square Garden Company has lodged an application to build a brand new music and entertainment venue, MSG Sphere, on a former lorry park right by Westfield Stratford City. Its maximum capacity of 21,500 would make it larger than the O2 Arena.

Plans for the state-of-the-art venue include the world’s largest and highest resolution LED screen and a sound system that, according to MSG, will deliver crisp audio to every guest no matter the size of the event – so no more straining to hear your favourite artists. There’ll also be a secondary venue with a capacity of 1,500 to host smaller shows by rising artists.

Image: MSG Sphere

Alongside all that impressive technology, the venue (it is claimed) would create thousands of jobs, particularly for those in the local borough of Newham, and generate billions in positive UK economic impact. This spherical addition to the city could shape up to be something special.

