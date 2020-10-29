A pop-up pumpkin market is taking over Covent Garden

Covent Garden will be getting its first ever pumpkin market just in time for Halloween. Open on Friday and Saturday (October 30 and 31), there will be plenty of pumpkins to pick, and surrounding businesses in the shopping hive will also be getting in on the seasonal action, with pumpkin-flavoured sweet treats and even a cocktail or two on sale.

Covent Garden Apple Market will be getting a very orange makeover, with more than 200 pumpkins and 14 types of squashes and gourds on sale. Decorated with fresh seasonal flowers, too, it’s sure to have a very autumnal vibe.

If that’s not enough pumpkin for you, you can also enjoy it in seasonal food and drink items around Covent Garden. The Ivy Market Grill will be serving blood orange margaritas and pumpkin-spiced lattes, Buns & Buns has concocted a mandarin spritz cocktail and a special pumpkin soup and The Gentleman Baristas has made its usually ‘invisible’ sticky toffee pudding bright orange, and will be serving it with candy floss and hot caramel.

There’s also a load of spooky sweets on sale, from Cupcake Stories' Bloody Cupcakes and a treat box of Ladurée’s glow-in-the-dark macarons. Wash them down with an autumnal tea from Whittard of Chelsea – yes, before you ask, there is a pumpkin-spiced one.

Covent Garden Pumpkin Market is at the Apple Market on Fri and Sat (Oct 30-31).

