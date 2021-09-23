London
Photograph: Crockford Bridge Farm

Where to go pumpkin picking near London this Halloween

Achieve your squash goals this autumn with our guide to harvesting jack-o’-lanterns

https://media.timeout.com/images/105815735/image.jpg
https://media.timeout.com/images/105813841/image.jpg
Written by
Sarah Cohen
&
Joe Mackertich
With hot days becoming a distant memory, it’s time to start prepping for autumn (aka Arguably the Most Charming Season of All). Brace yourself for crisp weather, longer nights, leafy streets and, inevitably, plump orange gourds popping up all over London. That’s right, pumpkin season is here. Whether you associate it with Halloween or not, there’s no excuse for not taking advantage of the huge number of pumpkin-picking opportunities at farms near the capital. Here are our favourite places to go for making the most of pumpkin season 2021.

RECOMMENDED: Halloween in London.

Pumpkin-picking spots for Halloween 2021

Cammas Hall

This family-run farm in Hertfordshire grows more than 40 varieties of pumpkin and squash which you can pick throughout October (although some dates are already sold out). It’s gone all out with the Halloween decorations for your photo ops and you can work your way around an impressive maize maze before stocking up on autumnal treats, Halloween craft packs and pumpkin carving supplies in the farm shop. For the first time this year, the farm will be opening up its pumpkin patch after dark for maximum spooky vibes.

Needham Green, CM22 7JT. Oct 1-31. £2-£4 admission, book here.

 

Read more
Crockford Bridge Farm
Crockford Bridge Farm

  • Things to do
  • Surrey

The first pumpkin patch at this Surrey farm opened more than 15 years ago. You can buy superior specimens at its outdoor Pumpkin Market, which runs from October 2 until Halloween, or whenever its bountiful crop sells out. You’ll also find pre-harvested gourds at the farm’s Pumpkin Festival (October 16 to 17 and 23 to 31), where you can get involved in pumpkin carving and other activities too. But if you want to get down and dirty to heave your own Halloween squash from the ground, book a slot during one of the Pumpkin Picking Weekends (Oct 2 to3 and Oct 9 to 10). Remember, never carry your squash by the stalk or you’ll be explaining a pumpkin-related foot injury in A&E.

New Haw Rd, KT15 2BU. Oct 2-31. Free entry, book here.

Read more
Four Winds Farm

Four Winds Farm’s Kent Pumpkin Field will be open for squash-harvesting and half-term fun, including a scarecrow hunt, face-painting and tea and cakes. Advanced tickets cost £1 per vehicle and pumpkins can be purchased for between £2 and £10. Pickers are reminded to bring wellies and a strong bag for their spoils.

Poundsbridge Hill, TN3 0RL. Oct 24-31. £1 per vehicle, book here.

 

Read more

Foxes Farm Produce

Foxes Farm has two Essex pumpkin patches, one in Basildon and one in Colchester, both of which will be open at weekends from September 25 to October 31, plus every day in half-term. As well as selecting and uprooting squashes, you and the kids can go on a pumpkin scavenger hunt, navigate an obstacle course and scale a hay-bale mountain.

Watch House Farm, SS15 4ER and Green Lane, CO6 3PR. Sep 25-26, Oct 2-3, 9-10, 16-31. £6 for a family of four + £2 for each additional person, book here.

Read more
Lathcoats Farm

Lathcoats Farm in Essex earns its living mainly from fruit, but in October the pumpkins pop up. Some of them grow undercover in a massive polytunnel, so pumpkin-picking can be an all-weather activity here. The farm’s Pumpkin Festival also offers carving and a Halloween hunt. While you’re there, fill your boots with apples too.

Beehive Lane, CM2 8LX. Oct 18-30. 50p (free on Oct 30), book here.

Read more

Priory Farm

The pumpkin patch at this Surrey farm can only be accessed by tractor, which means you get a ride on a giant farming machine before your digging sesh. If that seems too much like hard work, you can buy a pre-picked squash from the free-to-enter Pumpkin Palace. Once you've secured your future jack-o’-lantern, take the kids on a treasure hunt or follow the Halloween trail.

Sandy Lane, RH1 4EJ. Oct 9-10, 16-17, 23-31. £3.50, book here.

Read more
Secretts

This Surrey farm is holding a whole week of Halloween-themed entertainment, with pumpkin-picking as the key activity alongside a fancy-dress competition. There’ll also be a barbecue plus pumpkin curry, pumpkin soup and spiced pumpkin cake. 

Hurst Farm, Chapel Lane, GU8 5HU. Oct 23-30. £3 entry, book here.

Read more
Stanhill Farm
Photograph: Marius Ciocirlan/Unsplash

Stanhill Farm

  • Things to do
  • Kent

Run by brothers Toby and Max Williams, this 150-acre Kent farm grows 20 to 30 varieties of fruit and vegetables, including a huge patch of pumpkins in various shapes and sizes. Pick up individual specimens from £1, or grab a wheelbarrow and fill it with as many squashes as you can carry for a very reasonable £35. Just bear in mind that you’ll be living off pumpkin soup until at least Christmas.

Birchwood Rd, DA2 7HD. Oct 16-27 definitely and Oct 28-31 if there are pumpkins left by then. Book your free slot here.

Read more
