Where to go pumpkin picking near London this Halloween

This family-run farm in Hertfordshire grows more than 40 varieties of pumpkin and squash which you can pick throughout October (although some dates are already sold out). It’s gone all out with the Halloween decorations for your photo ops and you can work your way around an impressive maize maze before stocking up on autumnal treats, Halloween craft packs and pumpkin carving supplies in the farm shop. For the first time this year, the farm will be opening up its pumpkin patch after dark for maximum spooky vibes.
Needham Green, CM22 7JT. Oct 1-31. £2-£4 admission, book here.