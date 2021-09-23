Where to go pumpkin picking near London this Halloween

Foxes Farm has two Essex pumpkin patches, one in Basildon and one in Colchester, both of which will be open at weekends from September 25 to October 31, plus every day in half-term. As well as selecting and uprooting squashes, you and the kids can go on a pumpkin scavenger hunt, navigate an obstacle course and scale a hay-bale mountain.

Watch House Farm, SS15 4ER and Green Lane, CO6 3PR. Sep 25-26, Oct 2-3, 9-10, 16-31. £6 for a family of four + £2 for each additional person, book here.