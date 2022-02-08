London
two man and three women holding hands on a table implying a polyamory relationship or love triangle.
Photograph: Shutterstock

A restaurant for throuples is opening just for Valentine’s Day

Guests can enjoy a free three-course meal and drinks

Chiara Wilkinson
Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Valentine’s day is typically for candle-lit dinners, romantic hotel stays and cringe-worthy spa breaks. Typically, everything offered will be designed for two people, and two people only. But this year, London has a brand-new spot where monogamous couples are just not welcome. Enter Throuple.

From today onwards, throuples — as well as anyone in a four-way or five-way relationship — are invited to book a spot at Throuple, the special Valentine’s day Shoreditch pop-up where they'll be treated to a free three-course meal and drinks. 

The restaurant experience, hosted by sexual wellness brand LELO, is aiming to break down the taboo surrounding non-monogamous love and ‘create a safe space for people in polyamorous relationships, so they can enjoy a romantic night out with their significant others’.

There's limited information about what sort of food will be served – guests are required to share their dietary requirements when they book. But if you’re bagging a free meal, does it really matter what you’re eating? 

Fifteen tables are available at the pop-up restaurant. You can book a spot and find out more here

