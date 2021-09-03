A Sally Rooney pop-up is coming to Shoreditch

Everyone is talking about Sally Rooney – again. On Tuesday, the author of ‘Normal People’ is publishing her new book, ‘Beautiful World, Where Are You’ and the world is more than a bit excited. Unlike the whirlwind romance of ‘Normal People’, this book is about a friendship between two women in Ireland, and the hype has been real.

So real that a pop-up Sally Rooney shop is coming to Shoreditch next weekend, complete with copies of all of the writer’s previous works (although Connell’s chain probably won’t be there). As well as functioning as a bookshop, the space will also host book clubs and activities, such as candle-making and calligraphy, to make it worth a visit for new readers and superfans alike.

Also in celebration of the writer's third novel, the Southbank Centre and London Review Bookshop are throwing a one-off event on Tuesday (September 7) where you can hear and see Rooney in the flesh. In what is apparently a global exclusive, she’ll be talking about the book in conversation with Emma Dabiri, so you can grab some behind-the-scenes facts for impressing fellow Rooney-heads. The IRL event is now sold out, but you can watch it via the live stream. Tickets cost £7.50 and can be purchased here.

Visit the Sally Rooney pop-up at 17 Great Eastern St, EC2A 3EJ. Sep 10-12, 11am-6pm.

