people drinking in a beer hall
Photograph: Brick Lane Bier Fest

Brick Lane is getting its own beer-tastic Oktoberfest with a twist

Fancy many, many pints in east London? This one’s for you

Written by
Leonie Cooper
Like beer? Like drinking it surrounded by other people who really, really like beer? Like drinking it surrounded by other people who really, really like beer in east London? Then you’re going to absolutely lose your mind when you hear about the Brick Lane Bier Fest.

Taking place this October 29 to 31, the inaugural BLBF (as we’re sure everyone’ll be calling it soon) will take over the Brick Lane Tap Room as well as the whopping great warehouse behind it for three days of boozing and entertainment, with music, comedy and drag. Hosted by cabaret performer Eva Von Schnippisch, the house band will be Freddie And The Freeloaders, who’ll be playing funk classics while Tiana Biscuit will be on hand for any Broadway-worthy queen needs.

In true Oktoberfest fashion there will be bratwurst and burgers – with veggie and vegan options too – to soak up all those steins, and there'll also be a Halloween theme for added fun. Oh, and the space is gonna look pretty special too… 

‘As it’s our first Bier Fest event, we’ve gone all out to prove a point to the naysayers,’ says Chris Stemp, from Brick Lane Tap Room. ‘The massive space will get a full makeover from Alasdair Brown, known for transforming spaces to the point of unrecognisability. We’ll be mixing that traditional Oktoberfest style with a UK festival feel featuring a hop-themed bar and plenty of photo opps for the ’Gram. If you’re looking for an Oktoberfest that’s new and exciting, look no further. You’ve found it!’

Brick Lane Bier Fest, Oct 29-31. Brick Lane Tap Room, E1 6QL. Book here.

