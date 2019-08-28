Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right A secret gin bar is opening behind an ATM in Bermondsey
News / Drinking

A secret gin bar is opening behind an ATM in Bermondsey

By Bobby Palmer Posted: Wednesday August 28 2019, 5:52pm

Ordering a gin and tonic in London can often feel like an assault on your bank account. Now it really is – a gin bar is popping up in Bermondsey, and it’s sneakily hidden behind a cash machine.

The ATM bar (it stands for ‘Automated Transport to the Marvellous’, apparently) is being opened by Hendrick’s Gin, after previous forays into launderette gin portals and floral phonebox gin lounges

Behind the hidden door, you’ll find a bank-themed botanical experience, with more gin than you can shake a slice of cucumber at. Visitors will receive two gin drinks as part of an experience that actually won’t break the bank – because it’s free for ticket holders. But you better get down quickly – the bar will only be open for four days, from Thu Aug 29-Sun Sep 1.

You can grab tickets here – more are released every day at, erm, 12:34pm.

The ATM Bar is popping up Thu Aug 29-Sun Sep 1. 6 Crucifix Lane, SE1 3JW. London Bridge tube. Free entry, booking essential.

Find more juniper-heavy joints in our list of London’s best gin bars.

Staff writer
By Bobby Palmer 33 Posts

Bobby Palmer is a Freelance writer who's been working with Time Out in London since 2018.

He's an expert at doing weird stuff around London, then writing about it. He's done inner-city beekeeping and bathed in red wine for Time Out, and has gone undercover for publications like Cosmo and ShortList as a club promoter, a globe-trotting Instagrammer and a male stripper. He can't burp.

Reach him at bobby.palmer@timeout.com or connect with him @thebobpalmer

