BFI
Photograph: Cazcabel

A secret new tequila bar has opened in the BFI Southbank

Film buffs, meet Don’s Farmacia (if you can find it)

Phil de Semlyen
Written by
Phil de Semlyen
The comfy, cinephile-friendly surrounds of the BFI Southbank have had a serious, 40 percent proof shot in the arm. The venue’s snug, tucked away in the building’s inner recesses, has been turned into an apothecary-style tequila bar for a week this month.

It’s not because the BFI is running a special season on the Golden Age of Mexican cinema, or because Guillermo del Toro is in town – although he has just been. Instead, the bar is a pop-up from tequila brand Cazcabel, designed to showcase ‘the medicinal and flavourful properties of Mexican herbs, roots and spices’.

The apothecary vibe comes from the antique medical journals, tonics, tinctures and miscellaneous elixirs lining the shelves of the BFI’s newly transformed room. On the menu are an array of tongue-loosening potions concocted up by the pharmacists behind the bar. 

BFI
Photograph: Cazcabel

It's running until Monday, November 15. The £15 ticket price includes and the chance to wander into that pre-booked film noir screening in extremely buoyant spirits.

The 100 best pubs in London.

The 25 best cinemas in the city.

