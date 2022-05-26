Dippy the Diplodocus is back for a limited time only, so better be quick

The iconic Dippy the Diplodocus, has finally come home to the National History Museum. And he’s back with a bang, in a new installation named ‘Dippy Returns: the Nation’s Favourite Dinosaur’.

Dippy is no stranger to fame. In fact, more than 2 million people have seen ‘Dippy on Tour’ since he left the museum in 2017.

The new installation runs until January 2 2023 and celebrates the landscapes he visited around the UK on his national tour. And wanna know what’s even better? It’s completely free.

Dr Doug Gurr, museum director, said, ‘We are beyond thrilled to welcome Dippy home to the Natural History Museum.

‘Always proving popular and having just completed a smash-hit tour where over 2 million people around the UK visited our Jurassic giant, we are certain Dippy will bring a smile to visitors’ faces this summer at the Natural History Museum.

‘While on tour, Dippy encouraged people to engage people with nature and inspired them to protect it, and we hope that our new installation will continue to do just that. At a time when biodiversity is under threat, it is more important than ever to protect the natural world and build a future where both people and planet thrive.’

Children from Canary Wharf College were lucky enough to be some of the first visitors to see Dippy in the ‘flesh’ again, and learned about the biology, ecology and eventual extinction of the diplodocus, as well as Dippy’s unique history.

The UK’s own ecology is declining at a frightening rate. In fact, it has lost almost 50 percent of its biodiversity in the last 250 years and is now at risk of ‘ecological meltdown’.

Still, the skeletal remains of a 150-million-year-old sauropod bring joy as few things can, so go and celebrate his triumphant return!

‘Dippy Returns: the Nation’s Favourite Dinosaur’, Natural History Museum, until Jan 2 2023. Free can be booked here.

