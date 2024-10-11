A statue trail of adorable, colourful penguins is coming to London next month

Everyone loves penguins. They’re funny, adorable, and some look like they’re wearing bow ties. This winter, a parade of penguin statues is coming to central London, and visitors are invited to find them all on the free trail.

For eight weeks from Thursday November 14, 12 penguins will pop up around the Fleet Street Quarter. Each of the dozen birds, standing at 1.6m tall, will be painted with a different wintery design, such as a cosy Christmas jumper or majestic mountains.

Photograph: Daniel Graves Photography

The statues will be placed around Chancery Lane, New Street Square, Ludgate Circus and Fleet Street, and visitors can either follow a map online or take a chance and look for them themselves. Each penguin also has its own QR code which, when scanned, reveals penguin facts narrated by children's author and comedian Olaf Falafel

The trail is a collaboration between global public art specialists Wild in Art and conservation charity WWF. There will also be a chance to donate to WWF when scanning the QR codes.

More winter events

Loads of festive events have already been announced for this Christmas in London. Here’s how to get tickets for the London New Year’s Eve fireworks 2024, and these are all the confirmed Xmas light switch-on dates. Plus, you’ll soon be able to visit a giant snow globe on the roof of the O2.

Here’s the exact date Covent Garden’s Christmas lights will be turned on for 2024.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.