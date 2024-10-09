A giant snow globe is opening on top of the O2 Arena this Christmas

There are loads of wintery experiences in London every Christmas, but none of them have ever taken place 52 metres above ground level... until now. Introducing: ‘Snow Globe Climbs’ at the O2 Arena, an immersive experience that combines climbing to treacherous heights with all the festive fun.

Strap on your Scarpas and get ready to clamber up to the UK’s highest snow globe. This winter the O2 will build a big snowy dome on its roof, open from November 22 to January 5.

Daredevils visiting Up at The O2 will go on a guided climb over the O2’s roof, before stepping into the giant snow globe. The experience promises to have ‘fairytale-like falling snow, the sweet smell of cookies, and a whimsical winter set-up’, and you know how much we love the whimsy of the festive season.

Photograph: Luke Dyson

Visitors will be allotted a maximum of 25 minutes in the globe, which should be just enough time to snap some shots for IG and scarf down a complimentary gingerbread cookie. There will also be bubbly and soft drinks available to purchase.

Tickets start at £44 and are available to book online now.

