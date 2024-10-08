Here’s the exact date Covent Garden’s Christmas lights will be turned on for 2024

Do you hear that? A faint jingle of bells, a distant chorus of carol singers, the muffled voice of Mariah. Could it be... Christmas? Yes, we’ve barely entered autumn but mince pies are already on supermarket shelves, pantomimes have been announced and ice skating tickets are officially on sale, so you can’t blame us for feeling festive.

Speaking of, one of the most iconic features of Christmas in London is Covent Garden’s light display. And now we know exactly when it will be switched on. Mark your calendars, folks — you can watch the Covent Garden Christmas illuminations come to life on Tuesday, November 12.

Almost 260,000 LED lights will dazzle across the Piazza, Seven Dials, Neal’s Yard and surrounding streets as part of a brand new light scheme, with 30,000 more decorating a 55 ft Christmas tree.

The big switch-on will also mark the start of the area’s seven week festive programme. As ever, there will be a bunch of Yuletide pop-ups (ideal for gift-shopping), mulled wine and ‘Festive Thursdays’ bringing live entertainment and late night shopping.



