A ‘Stranger Things’ pizza pop-up has arrived in London

If you’re a ‘Stranger Things’ fan, you’re probably familiar with the show’s iconic fast-food chain, Surfer Boy Pizza. Well now, you can experience Surfer Boy Pizza in real life. This week, cryptic ‘Stranger Things’ posters have been popping up all over London, leading fans to question what might be happening, and attempting to crack the hidden code that reveals the location of the pop-up. And on Monday, another clue was finally revealed. What appeared to be a portal into the Upside Down slowly started to open to the outside recording studio The White Rabbit in Shoreditch.

It’s designed to lead fans into the Upside Down world of ‘Stranger Things’. So what's to look forward to? You'll be experiencing the smell, the unknown flying particles, the vines and so much more – a multi-sensory immersive experience where actors will guide you through a tunnel into Surfer Boy Pizza.

Courtesy of Netflix

And that’s not all, you’ll also have the opportunity to snap yourself in the photobooth. The pizza is a limited-edition Demogorgon one, created and designed in collaboration with Yard Sale.

If you’re a foodie, this is the perfect place for you to be. But don’t worry, if you’re not able to make it, you’ll still have a chance to give the Demogorgon pizza a try. With the choice between a veggie, vegan or gluten-free pizza, no one will have to go without.

It sounds like a lot of fun, and you’ll be in for a real outer dimensional experience. The long-running show is now on its fourth series, and the last season was the biggest one to date. Let's hope series four lives up to expectations, eh?

