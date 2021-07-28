Hidden in the menswear department, Benjamin’s will serve more than 100 kinds of whisky

‘It’s all about the Benjamins’, as a wise man (Puff Daddy, 1997) once said. Turns out he was right, as on August 2 a brand new bar called Benjamin’s will be opening up to serve the finest whiskies known to mankind.

It’s situated inside swanky Knightsbridge department store Harvey Nichols, so you’ll be able to round off an afternoon spent looking at Very Expensive Things by drinking some of them too. With more than 100 kinds of whisky available, there’ll be rare drams on offer like the Glengoyne 50 Year Old and Tamdhu 50 Year Old.

This super luxe bar will also feature some very special cocktails as devised by head bartender Rik Patel. Current stand-outs include a Meadow Sweet Martini for £10, which blends hand-foraged meadowsweet, vodka and dry French vermouth, a similarly priced Nettle Leaf Negroni, with nettle-infused gin, Campari and sweet vermouth, and a Fig Leaf High Ball for £12 with scotch whisky. Vintage champagne will also be available, because it’s just that kind of a place, darlings.

You’ll be able to find Benjamin’s – which is named after Harvey Nichols founder Benjamin Harvey – hidden away in the high-end menswear department. At just 24 covers, it’s not a massive space.

Store director Iain Mackenzie says, ‘The new hospitality space will offer our menswear department a stylish setting in which to enjoy fine whiskies, cocktails and small plates and we are delighted that Benjamin’s will become part of our luxury store experience.’

It’ll be open from 10am (blimey) until 8pm every day of the week, aside from Sundays, when it’ll close at 6pm, letting you get home in time for ‘Antiques Roadshow’.

109-125 Knightsbridge, SW1X 7RJ.

