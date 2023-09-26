It’s a beautiful bar with a great pedigree: an old glue factory transformed into a gin and whisky distillery. ELLC were the second to produce whisky in London in over 100 years (read more about that here) when they released their London Rye at the end of 2018. So stop by the bar to see if any new distillations are available to sample and savour, as well as exploring other drams from around the world that are kept in very strong stock. London whisky has a certain ring to it, don’t you think?