Lovers of the malted grain have being paying homage at the whisky specialist Milroy’s since 1964. It has accumulated an enormous range of whiskies: around 400 from Scotland alone. A copper-topped tasting bar on the ground floor is the best place to sample it straight-up – it’s whisky-and-whiskey-only here. If you’re looking for other spirits, head downstairs. The basement bar, aka The Vault, is a ‘speakeasy’ hidden behind a fake bookcase where cocktails are king. Make ours an old fashioned.
No longer the drink of old grumpy men, in London whisky has some serious street cred. Our best cocktail bars and whisky specialists are making it a more accessible drink for all ages (well, all legal drinking ages, that is). So whether you fancy exploring special drams from Scotland, rare whiskies from Japan, top-quality bourbon or any of the above whipped up into a punchy cocktail, check out Time Out’s list of the best bars serving whisky in the capital.
