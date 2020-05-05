A virtual Aperol happy hour is taking place this bank holiday

What’s the first sign of a May bank holiday in London? Bulbous glasses filled with bright-orange booze, of course. Unfortunately, though, instead of London’s pubs and beer gardens having the extended hours we’d been promised to mark VE Day, their doors will remain firmly closed. How are you going to fire up that bank holiday feeling at home?

Aperol has decided to step in for that role, hosting a virtual happy hour on Thursday evening to usher in what looks to be a sunny long weekend. The live Aperol Aperitivo session will take place on Instagram from 6.30pm and will include a live demo on how to make the perfect Aperol Spritz.

It’ll be followed by a cook-along with the head chef from London’s Italian embassy, who will be showing viewers how to make snacks to pair with those nuclear-looking drinks. All ingredients have been shared on Aperol’s Facebook page ahead of Thursday, so all you have to do is stock up on the orange stuff, set the beer garden ambience at home (remove cushions for uncomfortable seating and stream in some rowdy chatter on your phone) and then start that bank holiday countdown.

Can’t be bothered? Get ready-made cocktails delivered to your door from London’s best bars.

Or get on the beers instead, with these awesome London breweries now delivering.

Share the story