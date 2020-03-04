A wheelcake dessert bar has arrived in Selfridges

If you missed Pancake Day last week, don’t fret, because a new pop-up has just arrived in Selfridges Food Hall with a menu that will make any dessert lover drool.

Wheelcake Island, which specialises in the fluffy Taiwanese pancakes stuffed with custard, will be serving up three flavours at the luxury department store for a limited time, including classic vanilla, chocolate and one made with adzuki (red bean) and matcha custard – which is exclusively on the menu at Selfridges.

The custard-oozing, mouth-watering morsels known as wheelcakes are named after the Taiwanese island where the founders are from and were inspired by their favourite childhood snack. They are made using traditional methods, with each one decorated with the company mascot: a frog.

Photograph: Selfridges

Previous flavours sold at Wheelcake Island’s permanent sites in Spitalfields Market, Seven Dials Market and Westfield have included Oreos, Hojicha, and a version filled with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

They cost £3 each, or get three for £7 (and let’s face it – you’ll want to try out all those flavours). Because the wheelcakes are made to order, you’ll also get a chance to see bakers in action as they whip each one up for you. Just don’t expect them to flip it in the air – it’s not that kind of pancake.



The pop-up in Selfridges opens today (Wed March 4) and will run until April 28.

